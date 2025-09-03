Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nicola Peltz Didn't Just Skip Selena Gomez’s Bachelorette Party -- They Had A HUGE Falling Out, Claims Source! Over Someone's Behavior... Wow! Prince Harry FINALLY Expected To Reunite With King Charles! Will Prince William Be There? Wednesday Star Throws MAD Shade At Jennifer Lopez! Damn! How Blake Lively Reacted To Ex-BFF Taylor Swift’s Engagement News! Whoa! Taylor Swift's Former BFF Karlie Kloss Reacts To Travis Kelce Engagement News! Donald Trump Had THIS Surprising Thing To Say About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement After BASHING Her! Love Island USA’s Huda EXPOSED For Doing THIS Dirty Thing To Ace During Extended Heart Rate Challenge! Meghan Markle Stopping Royal Family Truce Single Handedly By Calling BS On New 'Rules' She'd Have To Follow: REPORT Kim Cattrall Throws MORE Shade At And Just Like That… Cancellation! Noah Cyrus Opens Up About 'Draining' Family Drama -- And How They've ALL Been Dealing With It! Sex And The City's Chris Noth Switched To Kim Cattrall's Side In SJP Feud?!? Pamela Anderson Seemingly Shades Meghan Markle Over Copycat Claims -- And She Subtly Claps Back!

Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne SLAMS Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters For Dissing Ozzy: ‘F**k You’

Jack Osbourne SLAMS Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters For Dissing Ozzy: ‘F**k You’

Jack Osbourne isn’t letting ANYONE speak ill of his late father… Even fellow rock legends!

Last month, Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters appeared on The Independent Ink podcast and offered a rather frank opinion on the late Ozzy Osbourne:

“Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, we didn’t, you know?”

Related: Ozzy Documentary Pulled HOURS Before Airtime — Because The Family Has ‘Concerns’

He continued:

“Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.”

The 81-year-old rocker noted he doesn’t “give a f**k” about Black Sabbath’s music:

“I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

The host quickly corrected him, clarifying that it was a bat Ozzy bit the head off of… And he responded:

“That’s even worse, isn’t it?”

Okay, he’s CLEARLY not a fan of Ozzy. But after all this, Jack isn’t one of HIM!

In response, the Prince of Darkness’ son took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to absolutely SLAM Roger:

“Hey @rogerwaters F**k you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls**t to the press. My father always thought you were a c**t — thanks for proving him right.”

Jack Osbourne rips Pink Floyd's Roger Waters over Ozzy comments
(c) Jack Osbourne/Instagram

DAMN!

He added in a follow up:

“#f**krogerwaters”

See (below):

Jack Osbourne rips Pink Floyd's Roger Waters over Ozzy comments
(c) Jack Osbourne/Instagram

One thing you should know by now: DON’T throw dirt on Ozzy’s name. His kids will come for you! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via The Osbournes/YouTube & Sakura/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 03, 2025 11:00am PDT

Share This