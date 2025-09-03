Jack Osbourne SLAMS Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters For Dissing Ozzy: ‘F**k You’

Jack Osbourne isn’t letting ANYONE speak ill of his late father… Even fellow rock legends!

Last month, Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters appeared on The Independent Ink podcast and offered a rather frank opinion on the late Ozzy Osbourne:

“Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, we didn’t, you know?”

Related: Ozzy Documentary Pulled HOURS Before Airtime — Because The Family Has ‘Concerns’

He continued:

“Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.”

The 81-year-old rocker noted he doesn’t “give a f**k” about Black Sabbath’s music:

“I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

The host quickly corrected him, clarifying that it was a bat Ozzy bit the head off of… And he responded:

“That’s even worse, isn’t it?”

Okay, he’s CLEARLY not a fan of Ozzy. But after all this, Jack isn’t one of HIM!

In response, the Prince of Darkness’ son took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to absolutely SLAM Roger:

“Hey @rogerwaters F**k you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls**t to the press. My father always thought you were a c**t — thanks for proving him right.”

DAMN!

He added in a follow up:

“#f**krogerwaters”

See (below):

One thing you should know by now: DON’T throw dirt on Ozzy’s name. His kids will come for you! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via The Osbournes/YouTube & Sakura/MEGA/WENN]