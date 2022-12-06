Deadly Drug That Killed Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Revealed

We were waiting for this. The final piece of a tragic puzzle.

Back in June, Harrison Wagner was found dead in a parking lot. The son of Melrose Place star Jack Wagner, just 27 years old, had previously terrified his parents with his substance abuse problems. So relapse and overdose was immediately suspected.

And sure enough, Jack confirmed this was drug-related just a week later, mourning the fact his son had “lost his battle with addiction.” His parents created the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in his honor.

But there was one more question eating at us. What drug had taken Harrison away? Frankly, we couldn’t help but wonder if it was the killer we’ve been seeing take so many lives, young and old, over the past few years… And it turns out we were right.

On Monday the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s report, reviewed by E! News, revealed Harrison’s manner of death was accidental — he did not choose to overdose. The cause? Fentanyl. Damned fentanyl again. Specifically, it was listed as fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication. (Alprazolam is the generic name for Xanax.)

We’ve never heard of a drug taking so many lives in such a short period of time. It feels like every accidental overdose in the past few years has been fentanyl. The synthetic opioid — said to be 50x stronger than heroin — has already taken Prince, Tom Petty, Mac Miller, and so many more. It’s most dangerous when laced into other drugs — when the user is unaware — as even small amounts can be deadly.

Whether Harrison knew what he was taking is unclear. But police have already stated they did not suspect foul play.

Be careful out there, everyone.

[Image via Harrison Wagner/Instagram.]