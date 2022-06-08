Melrose Place Star Jack Wagner's Son Found Dead In Parking Lot

Our hearts are with Jack Wagner right now.

The soap opera vet, known for his roles on The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and Melrose Place, lost his son according to an LA County police report. Harrison Wagner, the spitting image of his father, had apparently struggled with addiction for years.

In 2016, Wagner expressed concern over Twitter when his son went missing for several days. The tweet read:

“I fear for my youngest son’s safety. Harrison has struggled with drugs and alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed and is MIA five days.”

The TV star’s son did eventually get in touch with his father at the time, and Jack tweeted out his thanks to those that offered their prayers to the family. Sadly he didn’t stay safe.

On Monday, Harrison’s body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot. LA County medical examiners reported the young man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:14 a.m.

He was only 27 years old. What a tragedy…

The 62-year-old actor and his ex wife have not publicly commented on the passing of their son. The cause of death is still under investigation.

In Harrison’s final Instagram post, he can be seen sitting in the sun and looking into the distance. Many fans and loved ones have gathered under the post to share their condolences. He captioned the chilling post:

“Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts.”

What a devastating loss for the Wagner family. Our hearts go out to Harrison’s loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via Instagram/Harrison Wagner/YouTube/CBS]