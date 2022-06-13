Jack Wagner Confirms Harrison's Cause Of Death: 'Lost His Battle With Addiction'

As we’ve been reporting, soap opera star Jack Wagner’s son Harrison passed away last week. He was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles.

Since the confirmation of Harrison’s death, many friends and loved ones have shared their condolences to the family and memories of the 27-year-old. Peter Wagner shared a moving post on Instagram following his brother’s death. Harrison’s girlfriend also shared an intimate love letter, detailing the time they had spent together.

Related: TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19 — Hours After Post About Dying Young

In a new message on the New Life House Recovery Community, it was revealed a scholarship fund has been organized in Harrison’s honor. The post states that the scholarship fund was created by Harrison’s parents, Jack and Kristina Wagner:

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.”

The touching post also revealed the young man’s cause of death — he “lost his battle with addiction” as his parents put it:

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

It was well known that he struggled with addiction for many years. In 2016, Jack opened up to his fans about how his son went missing for 5 days during a relapse. You can donate to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund HERE.

What a kind way to memorialize a man that was loved by so many. Our hearts go out to the Wagner family during this difficult time.

R.I.P.

[Image via Instagram/Harrison Wagner]