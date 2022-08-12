YouTube Star Jaclyn Hill Announces Ex Husband Jon Hill’s Death

Jaclyn Hill has announced that her ex husband, Andrew Jonathan Hill, has passed away.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram Thursday to provide a bit of insight into the tragedy, revealing on her story:

“It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022. We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family.”

The exact cause of Jon’s death is unknown, but the YouTube star had just spoken about her ex two months ago on another IG story after fans were asking how things were going with him following her new engagement. She explained:

“Getting lots & lots of questions about my ex. I am not comfortable sharing any info because I want to respect him & his family. But Jon has not been doing well for a very long time. He hasn’t had a phone in months & no one has contact with him.”

See the full thing (below):

She has since posted a full tribute to him, in which she explained “You were the most kind & compassionate person I’ve ever known,” and “Our marriage but we never stopped loving & caring for each other.” So sad. See the full post (below):

Jaclyn and Jon married in August 2009 and frequently made YouTube videos together, but ended up going their separate ways in 2018 after they couldn’t make things work. At the time, Jaclyn revealed that she’ll “always have love for him.”

Rest in peace, Andrew Jonathan Hill.

[Images via Jaclyn Hill/Instagram & YouTube]