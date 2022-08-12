Anne Heche Not Expected To Survive, Will Be Taken Off Life Support

The very sad update we did not want to hear.

On Thursday night, a representative for Anne Heche revealed the actress will not survive the fiery crash that took place a week ago. They shared:

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Releated: Anne Heche’s Final Moments Before The Crash Revealed

The statement continued:

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

As we knew, Anne has been in critical condition following a fiery crash into a home in Mar Vista last Friday. While there was speculation that alcohol was in her system at the time of the wreck, it was revealed this week that the actress had narcotics present in her blood.

Related: Rosie O’Donnell Regrets Mocking Anne Heche

We are continuing to send strength and light to Anne’s loved ones, but especially her children. So very sad.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]