No Prenup?! Is THIS Why Jada Pinkett Smith Won't Divorce Will?!?

This week has been a meteor storm of new revelations about the marriage between Jada Pinkett and Will Smith!

For years there have been rumors about their marriage, then there was the August Alsina “entanglement” and the Slap at the Oscars last year. Now all that has been recontextualized by the bombshell reveal that Will and Jada have actually been separated for SEVEN YEARS! Cray!

So among the many questions raised by the revelation, one big one that stands out is… why? Like… why stay separated for so long? Why not get divorced?? She told People they were still working on it:

“We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Sure, but… for seven years???

She emphasized how they’d made a promise to one another — something she clarified in a new interview with Parade on Friday. She explained the promise was so important to her they decided they didn’t even need a prenup:

“I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognize that there would be tough times in this journey and to say to each other, ‘No matter what, we’re going to figure it out, and that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out.'”

She says it was their wedding where they made the promise, though we’re not sure that makes sense. They would have had to come to the decision about the prenup long before the big day, right? Anyway, she recalled:

“And we made that promise to each other without all of the bridal wedding beauty; it was just sitting on a log in his mother’s backyard, and going, ‘Hey.’ Having to really look at the possibility of us not being together.”

Hmm. “Divorce won’t be necessary.” We understand the sentiment, 100%. Many couples get hitched saying they will never get divorced no matter what. But at some point you have to let that go, right? If you’ve been separated for seven years, you kind of have let that go. In spirit, y’all are divorced — it’s only a paperwork technicality that you’re still married, right?

We mean, Jada said she was surprised when Will called her his “wife” at the Oscars. That’s… That’s not a marriage.

But as far as the Set It Off star is concerned, they’re still married in the way that matters:

“We all have our romanticized ideas of how it all should be, and it might not show up in that way. But at the end of the day, do you have someone at your side that you’re willing to go through tough times with and they’re willing to go through tough times with you? I’m very lucky that I can say, ‘Yes, I have someone that’s willing to do that.'”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Jada right to keep holding onto that idea of the promise they made not to split up? Or have they split up already — and they just aren’t admitting it to themselves??

And what’s with that prenup talk? She mentioned they don’t have one, but in the context of not needing one because of the promise. But the promise was on the wedding day, AFTER the prenup decision. So is it possible the lack of prenup is influencing the unwillingness to divorce, rather than the other way around? Hmm…

