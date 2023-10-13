Chris Rock Is SICK Of Being Brought Into Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Drama!

Chris Rock is fed up with Jada Pinkett Smith!

The Red Table Talk host has been spilling a ton of tea all week promoting her new book Worthy. And, naturally, most of what she has to talk about has centered on the slap heard ’round the world — plus some other insider secrets about her own rocky relationship with Chris Rock. You know, like how he supposedly asked her out and she totally rejected him! Oof!

Now, all this chatter has left the comedian “frustrated.” (And, uh, probably a bit embarrassed, if we’re being honest.) A source told DailyMail.com on Friday about Chris:

“Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will.”

Yeah… a real ‘WTF moment’ for sure!!

The confidant went on to say the Selective Outrage star is specifically pissed off about Jada sharing secrets with the world, such as the fact that he supposedly asked her out several summers ago when she was rumored to be actually divorcing the King Richard lead for real:

“Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that. He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”

Sassily referencing the nasty quip the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star made after the slap, the source concluded:

“Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

LMFAO!

Someone is NOT happy about all this!

As for what Chris is up to amid this controversy, the Madagascar alum was spotted in Paris this week. In a video captured of him strolling the city at night, he was seen pacing around on what appeared to be a serious phone call. Take a look HERE. We wonder if he was hashing out what to do in light of all these new headlines?? Or just venting to someone close to him about this Oscars drama resurfacing?

Thoughts? Do you think he has a right to be upset like this?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Netflix/YouTube]