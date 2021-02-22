Jaime King Was 'Blindsided' By Estranged Husband Kyle Newman’s New GF AND New Baby!

We didn’t think Jaime King’s divorce could get any uglier, but adding a new baby to the situation definitely didn’t help.

As we previously reported, last week her estranged husband Kyle Newman welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cyn. They haven’t been dating long (they seem to have gotten together soon after Jaime first filed for divorce in May, if our pregnancy math is correct), so the birth announcement definitely took us by surprise. Unfortunately, Etienne Noel Newman took Jaime by surprise, too.

Related: Jaime Slams Kyle’s ‘False Narrative’ After He Files For Sole Physical Custody Of Kids

A source told E! News:

“Jaime was not told about Kyle’s relationship or the pregnancy until right before the holidays. She was very blindsided by this.”

Another insider for Us Weekly confirmed the “holidays” timeline, adding:

“She’s been trying to move on and get this divorce over with and Kyle continues to hold it up. He’s been making it difficult for her. She had no idea he even had this secret girlfriend or even that Cyn was pregnant. It was a big shock for her.”

Sources close to the father of three tell a different story. A family friend shared with E!:

“Kyle and Cynthia are overjoyed with the blessing of the new addition to their family. They received kind congratulations from both Jaime and her long-term boyfriend. Jaime met Cynthia many months ago and even visited with them on Christmas Day. Kyle’s number one commitment is the health and well-being of his children and a positive co-parenting relationship with Jaime.”

Uh, so not only are they insinuating her side is lying, but did they just out her relationship with a “long-term boyfriend”?? As in pre-divorce?? Wonder what all that’s about!

A positive co-parenting relationship is now probably hard to accomplish after all the accusations that have flown back and forth. But according to an Us source:

“The temporary restraining order was dropped in June. Kyle and Jaime have been amicably coparenting ever since.”

Another insider close to the filmmaker says that Jaime “was definitely not happy when she found out about the pregnancy,” but the actress “knew they were together for a while.”

Unsurprisingly, the Hart of Dixie alum’s camp has some contradictions to Kyle’s side of the story. For one, a source told E! that she’s not in a “long-term” relationship, and only started dating her current boyfriend four months ago. (This may depend on your definition of long-term — Kyle and Jaime have only split less than a year ago, after all.)

Related: Jaime & Kyle Still ‘Trying’ To Put Kids First Amid ‘Messy’ Divorce Battle!

This insider also dismissed the idea that they all spent Christmas together as one big happy family. Instead, they said:

“The only time she briefly met Cynthia was when she dropped [the kids] off.”

The 41-year-old has kept mostly mum on the subject herself… except for one telling Instagram comment. Underneath an E! News post about her ex’s baby, one fan commented their support for Jaime — to which the former model surprisingly responded: “Thank you.”

There are a lot of contradictory sources flying around this story, but one thing seems clear… the drama is far from over with this breakup. Wishing the best for everyone involved, particularly the three young kids caught in the crossfire.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Cyn/Instagram]