SURPRISE! Jaime King’s Estranged Husband Kyle Newman Just Welcomed First Child With New GF!

There aren’t a lot of nice trends in the coronavirus era, but surprise birth announcements are pretty cute, right?

In this case, it probably depends who you ask — we doubt Jaime King would find her ex’s new baby announcement particularly adorable. But Kyle Newman and his much-younger GF, the singer Cyn, are one of many celeb couples who decided to keep the pregnancy under wraps until their little bundle of joy had been brought into the world.

The 27-year-old — real name Cynthia Nabozny — broke the news on Instagram on Thursday with a sweet photo of the infant’s hand as well as one of herself, the newborn, and Kyle at the hospital. She captioned the post:

“Surprise! I’m a mommy! Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman “

The announcement was met with plenty of congratulations, including from Katy Perry, who wrote “the BEST!” (Cyn is signed to the American Idol judge’s label, Unsub Records.)

We don’t know when exactly the new parents started dating, though the artist alluded to it in her Valentine’s Day post. She wrote:

“oop! a pandemic hit and i met my soul mate! happy Valentine’s Day to my sweetheart”

The 44-year-old father of three is currently locked in a fairly ugly custody battle with his ex. The Heart of Dixie star filed for a restraining order simultaneously with her filing for divorce from their 12-year marriage back in May of 2020. Since then, accusations have been flying back and forth: she claimed he had abused, harassed, and isolated her, while he argued that she was periodically “out of her mind, delusional, or catatonic as a result of her substance abuse and eating disorders.” Of course, both say that the other’s accusations are false, and both have sought sole custody of their two sons, Leo and James.

Unsurprisingly, there’s no word on how the actress feels about her ex-husband’s new baby. (Though doing the math, it seems like Cyn got pregnant almost immediately after the divorce filing…) Jaime has frequently posted inspirational messages on her social media, and on Thursday she posted an IG story with the repeated line:

“Become more aware of what’s really worth your energy.”

We hope Jaime is able to direct her energy towards positivity. Maybe this new baby can be a new chapter for the family that includes healing and compassion for the sake of all three kids involved. Mazel Tov to the new parents!

