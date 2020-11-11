Jaime King Slams Ex Kyle Newman's 'False Narrative' After He Files For Sole Physical Custody Of Their Kids!

As we’ve been following, Jaime King isn’t going to just let her ex-husband Kyle Newman dictate their contentious co-parenting dynamic without a fight!

According to new court documents obtained by People, Newman filed for full physical custody of the couple’s two children — Leo Thames, 5, and James Knight, 7 — earlier this month on November 4. If approved, the filmmaker’s official request would grant his ex-wife supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week with their kids, which is clearly an uneven split of shared time with them. Arguing for his full paternal custody rights in the legal filing, Newman explained:

“I have been the children’s primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody.”

But Jaime’s rep has since clapped back on her behalf!

Related: Dominic West & His Wife Spotted Jogging Together Amid Lily James Scandal!

In a statement shared with the outlet, they slammed the “false narrative” Kyle is trying to project and insisted the momma of two will continue to advocate for more time with her children in court:

“Once again, Kyle’s lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime’s utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake.”

The Hart of Dixie actress’ spokesperson added that she wishes the father of her children “only the best” and even promoted the sales of his new cookbook:

“She wishes Kyle only the best on set in Ontario where he is currently filming as well as successful sales of his newly released Dungeons and Dragons cookbook. She looks forward to harmonious co-parenting of the boys when everyone is back home in Los Angeles. Jaime currently has the children with her while she is filming a movie in Puerto Rico after wrapping the second season of her television series.”

Wow!

This talk of “harmonious co-parenting” definitely feels like a stretch given how ugly this custody battle has been so far. But apart from calling out her ex’s lies, we guess King has opted to catch her bee with some honey instead. You’ll likely recall, both parties insisted on putting their kids’ well-being first throughout all of this, and it’ll take much cooler heads to prevail on that front.

In the new docs, Newman claimed that King — who would be subjected to drug and alcohol testing — failed an alcohol stipulation test in June and then missed the next five scheduled retests that day. He also detailed how difficult it’s been to care for Leo and James while both parents are working thousands of miles apart at any given time.

Last month, he hoped to bring his children with him to Toronto, Canada, where he is directing a feature film. But at the time, King was in Calgary filming a TV show and blocked Newman’s request, insisting she would be back on October 23 to reunite with her kids. The exes eventually agreed to a confidential stipulation on October 13, which left the kids in Los Angeles with trusted caregivers until King returned from Canada. She had to immediately take a COVID-19 test and resume alcohol testing upon return.

Kyle also claimed that his estranged wife assumed custody of her children after school on October 27. Three days later, King’s attorneys requested for the actress to travel with her children. Newman, whose film contract keeps him in Toronto until December, approved the request. It sounds like this will buy Jamie some more time to advocate for custody. It’s also interesting to note that Kyle himself said he was without funds after she allegedly cleaned out their accounts, but still has money to pursue litigation and care for their kids by himself. Hmm.

Until we hear more about these two, tell us your thoughts on all of this custody drama (below) in the comments!

[Image via Fayes Vision/WENN]