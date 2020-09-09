Jaime King and Kyle Newman continue to prove there’s no love lost between them amid their messy and contentious divorce!

We’ve been following the pair’s legal separation for months, and in the latest court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the Hart of Dixie alum’s estranged husband is asking her to open up her purse after allegedly cleaning out their joint bank accounts and pushing him out of their family home as the proceedings continue.

Newman reportedly filed documents on September 2 which allege that King “emptied and closed” the pair’s joint bank accounts, “leaving Kyle with minimal access to funds.” Because he’s short on cash, the 44-year-old has requested his estranged wife pays for his legal fees, claiming his role as a stay-at-home father to their two sons, James and Leo, makes it hard to pay the $150,000 in costs that he’s already incurred. The docs asked for repayment to the lawyers representing Newman, totaling $70,000 — but it’s likely that amount could get higher as they continue to battle this out in court.

To that point, the Fanboys director said the 41-year-old actress has prolonged this process and made it difficult and more expensive for everyone involved. Miz King’s ex also claimed she “excluded him from the family residence,” leaving him without access to his personal belongings and the couple’s joint safe (which he claimed had already been cleared out).

During their last hearing in June, Jaime asked the court to enforce a move-out order because she “purchased the home before marriage with separate property and is the only person on title to the home.” A judge also granted her a new temporary restraining order from Kyle, so unfortunately for him, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be getting his stuff back anytime soon.

As we mentioned at the top, it’s been nonstop drama for the couple since they decided to call it quits this May after 13 years of marriage. You’ll likely recall how Newman alleged his wife is a “chronic drug addict and alcoholic” who “refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem” in the initial filing. Since then, he has asked for joint legal custody and full physical custody of their kids, with monitored visitation rights granted to King. Additionally, he’d like his ex-wife to submit to random drug testing, complete a parenting course, and keep any mention of the ongoing litigation away from their boys.

And in the new docs, Newman also slammed King for returning to work in Canada this summer to film a new season of Black Summer, leaving him with the kids “without support [and] without access to community funds.” But hey, doesn’t the actress have to work to pay for all of this? Just saying!

He went on to cite her past alleged substance abuse issues and his role as primary caregiver to their boys as the main reasons for his need for financial reimbursement. The filing read:

“Since the children’s birth‚ Jaime has rarely been alone with the children. I do not recall her ever taking them anywhere by herself- there has always a nanny, godparent‚ someone to supervise and help her. By 2015, it became evident to me that Jaime was not capable of taking care of the children — she simply did not have the faculties or ability to take care of them given her substance abuse issues.”

The filmmaker and author noted he “reorganized” his life to care for the kids because of “Jaime’s addiction problems.” He added how he “could not accept jobs which required me to leave town” so he is now “entirely reliant on Jaime for support of myself and the children,” and now the star’s recent moves have left him “in financially dire straits.” Yikes!

We’ll continue to keep an eye on this as this battle sounds far from over, Perezcious readers!

