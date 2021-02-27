James Charles' Grooming Accuser Stands By His Story: 'You Never Asked For My Age'

As we reported on Friday night, beauty YouTube star James Charles has come under fire with accusations from a 16-year-old alleging he was groomed by the viral video sensation over a period of time.

Charles has vehemently denied the grooming, and previously released a statement claiming he was duped into the conversation with the accuser in the first place, and cut off contact after he found out the younger man was actually underage. Charles even went so far as to claim that he will no longer talk to new men without first confirming personally that their ID or passport shows they are of adult age. OK!

Related: James Charles Tries To Prank Kim Kardashian And It Hilariously Backfires — Oops!

Even through all that, though, the young accuser at the center of this ordeal, identified as Isaiyah, continues to maintain that Charles’ version of events is not how the story actually took place.

And even was we turn the page to this, the second day of the scandal involving Charles’ TikTok and Twitter accounts, among other social media platforms, it doesn’t sound like Isaiyah is backing down at all.

For one, Isaiyah has already developed himself a serious following on TikTok — more than 200,000 followers — and he’s now had at least one video removed from the site in which he previously made accusations against Charles. According to the 16-year-old, TikTok themselves removed the videos from his account; according to Insider, a rep for the social network did not respond to any request for further information.

Isaiyah is also claiming that he was the one who blocked Charles on SnapChat — and not the other way around — and that Charles allegedly never asked for his age when the two were talking early on.

As you can see in this tweet (below), Isaiyah was intent on posting receipts:

James we both know I blocked you, you never asked for my age. After I told you I was 16 you proceeded to ask me for nudes and said it didn’t matter. You called me hot and said “I wish the timeline could speed up so you can be 18.” pic.twitter.com/60QGI8jtLx — Isaiyah (@Isaiyah13) February 26, 2021

Receipts!

And he went on from there, also posting a recording of a voice memo he claims he sent to a friend while he was talking to Charles:

For those who don’t belive the age thing, this was me messaging my bsf who I told at the time about it. He was asking for me to send him pictures of my body right after me telling him I’m 16. Hope this clears things up pic.twitter.com/245HwNtG81 — Isaiyah (@Isaiyah13) February 26, 2021

Wow!

Isaiyah was still going as of late Friday night, and had added more into the mix (below):

Controversial!

And obviously, those are some very serious allegations.

We’ll see how James Charles responds to all of this in time, of course — that is, if he chooses to make another statement on the matter, or not.

For now, he has yet to publicly acknowledge anything after posting his own full (original) statement about the incident and aftermath early on Friday afternoon, February 26.

Any more new reactions here, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Apega/WENN]