James Charles Tries To Prank Kim Kardashian But It HIGHlariously Backfires — WATCH!

Can’t prank this Kardashian!

Perhaps inspired by Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino or singer Justine Skye’s hysterical TikTok #ImBusyRightNow challenges, makeup mogul James Charles joined in on the fun Wednesday! Prank calling a mega list of high-profile celebs (seriously how do we get his contact list?), there was one friend who caught onto his gig before he could even say anything! In case you’re not familiar, the latest trend on TikTok is a challenge in which users FaceTime their friends, but immediately say, “I’m busy right now, can I call you back?” Which of course leaves the other person totally confused and hilarious responses ensue!

For his challenge, the 21-year-old first hit up Kris Jenner, saying boldly:

“Hey, mama, I’m actually busy right now, can I call you back a little later?”

After asking him to repeat himself, she exclaimed:

“You’re busy?”

Later, the beauty guru received the same gobsmacked three-word-answer (“you called me!”) from the likes of Lil Nas X and JoJo Siwa, too! But it was the final attempt with Kim Kardashian West that had us cackling. Before James even had a moment to say anything, the momma roasted the prankster, laughing:

“What TikTok scam are you doing right now?”

To which James squealed:

“No! You’re so annoying!”

Kim even shared his post on her Insta Story, writing:

“I can’t be fooled!!”

Check out the full montage (below) for a good laugh!

How do you think Kim knew?? Perhaps “Mama” warned her before the YouTube star even had the chance to call her? Let us know who had the best reaction in the comments (below)!

[Image via James Charles/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]