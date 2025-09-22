Got A Tip?

James Van Der Beek Drops Out Of Dawson's Creek Reunion Last Minute Amid Cancer Battle -- Here's Why!

Well, this is a bummer!

James Van Der Beek won’t be reuniting with his Dawson’s Creek cast after all!

Just one day before the highly anticipated class reunion, the actor — who is battling cancer, which inspired this event in the first place — announced via Instagram on Sunday that he has to back out! Oh, no! The 48-year-old revealed he’s suffering from “two stomach viruses” that have made it impossible for him to attend. He sadly shared:

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January… So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.

Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

How frustrating!

The reunion will take place in NYC on Monday night. James’ co-stars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps are all expected to attend. The event will include a live reading of the show’s pilot, and all the money raised will go toward F**k Cancer and benefit James as he battles stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Filling in for him at the table read will be a very unexpected special guest, the Varsity Blues alum shared:

“But I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me… Plus, he already knows how to get to the theater. So that’s convenient.

The role of ‘Dawson’, usually played by James Van Der Beek…

Will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

Whoa!

James went on:

“Can’t believe I just got to type that. Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you @lin_manuel . You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod”

How great of Lin to step in at the last minute!

We hope James feels better soon! We know he must be so devastated to miss this special night! See his post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Reactions?

[Image via James Van Der Beek/Instagram & Sony Pictures Television/YouTube]

Sep 22, 2025

