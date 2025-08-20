Dawson’s Creek Cast Is Reuniting Amid James Van Der Beek’s Cancer Battle

Get ready to take a trip back to Capeside!

On Instagram on Wednesday, fans were sent into a frenzy when James Van Der Beek made a post hinting at a possible Dawson’s Creek reunion. The snap featured a polaroid of the Dawson Leery portrayer, alongside his co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams. Underneath the photo was a quote from the show:

“If we were truly meant to be, then we’ll find a way back to each other.”

It also featured the date September 22, 2025, and the location NYC! See (below):

OMG!

And now we have official confirmation from show creator Kevin Williamson himself… A reunion IS happening! Amid James’ stage-three colorectal cancer battle, the entire cast is getting back together for a one-night-only “class reunion,” including a reading of the pilot episode.

Alongside the main cast will be Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps. It’s to be directed by Jason Moore, too. Sweet!

In an official statement, Kevin said in a press release obtained by Us Weekly:

“We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way. I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson’s Creek family for such a special night. Dawson’s Creek changed my life.”

Aww…

He added:

“What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

The reunion will also be a charity event in collaboration with F**k Cancer. An incredible cause.

Thoughts on this reunion, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

