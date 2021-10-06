Jamie Lee Curtis SLAMS Plastic Surgery Trends & 'Very Dangerous' Social Media!

Jamie Lee Curtis is here to warn you about not one, but two dangerous presences that folks these days need to watch out for — and neither one is Michael Myers!

In a new interview with Fast Company, the Hollywood vet shared her thoughts about the dangers of social media and plastic surgery — a few years after revealing that a cosmetic procedure led her to a decades-long addiction battle. The 62-year-old recalled to the publication:

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now.”

For those who don’t know, the actress got candid about her addiction battle in an interview with Variety for the mag’s 2019 “Recovery Issue.” While the Halloween Kills star has been open for years about her addiction to pills and alcohol, it wasn’t until that chat when she revealed her 10-year dependency on Vicodin stemmed from a surgery the star felt she needed to get after a cameraman pointed out her “puffy eyes” on set.

She explained to Variety at the time:

“I naturally had puffy eyes. If you see photographs of me as a child, I look like I haven’t slept. I’ve just always been that person, and we were shooting a scene in a courtroom with that kind of high, nasty fluorescent light, and it came around to my coverage in the scene, and [the cameraman] said, ‘I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.’ I was so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it that after that movie, I went and had routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness. They gave me Vicodin as a painkiller for something that wasn’t really painful.”

Considering JLC’s unpleasant experience with cosmetic surgery, it’s no surprise she isn’t a fan of the growing popularity of going under the knife today. Putting it bluntly, she said:

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Well then! We’re sure the countless number of people who feel more confident with fillers and filters would beg to differ with the superstar here — but she’s certainly not wrong with that last statement.

Tony Curtis’ daughter went on to claim that social media is a big reason why more people might feel pressured to alter their appearance with filters or procedures. Although JLC acknowledged she uses platforms like Instagram, she said she doesn’t expose herself to the toxic aspects of it, sharing:

“I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment. It’s also very dangerous. It’s like giving a chainsaw to a toddler. We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie. It’s a real danger to young people.”

She’s not wrong here either: a recent leaked Facebook study found that the company is privy to the mental health damage caused by Instagram. The study revealed that there’s been an increase in both anxiety and depression in young women and girls as a result of IG, and an overall increase in body image issues.

What do U think about Jamie’s comments, Perezcious readers?

