Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her 25-Year-Old Child Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis couldn’t be more proud!

The actress revealed in a new interview with AARP Magazine that her youngest child has come out as transgender, announcing her 25-year-old daughter now goes by Ruby. Speaking on this happy news, the Freaky Friday star shared that she and her husband Christopher Guest have been amazed to witness their child’s full, authentic self emerge through this transition, explaining:

“[We] have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

It has also opened Jamie’s eyes to confronting the “old idea” that gender is fixed and instead encouraged her to understand life is a “constant metamorphosis.” Incredible! And there’s MORE good news! Ruby (formerly known as Thomas), a computer gaming editor, is set to get married to her fiancé next year! Jamie is even going to officiate the ceremony. So sweet!

The Halloween lead and her hubby also share 34-year-old daughter Annie, who is married and works as a dance instructor. There are no grandchildren in the family yet, though the actress does “hope to” welcome some in the future.

