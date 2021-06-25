Peep Real Housewives' Kyle Richards In SPOOKY New Halloween Kills Trailer!

Get ready to be scared AF, Perezcious readers!!

The trailer for Halloween Kills, the latest horror film from the Halloween franchise, is here! Not only does it bring back masked slasher Michael Myers to the fictional town of Haddonfield, but Kyle Richards makes her exciting return to the big screen! We’ve only been waiting SEVEN YEARS for that!

Also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak, the movie takes place right where the last ended, with Jamie’s character rushed to the hospital after she believes she’s put an end to the serial killer for good. Instead, he escapes a burning building (not without killing a handful of people, of course) and continues to murder his way back to his childhood home. Sick of his torment once and for all, the town rallies together to stop the monster… but will their plan work?!

Ch-ch-check out the truly spine-chilling teaser (below), and look out for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celeb getting the scare of her life, too!

Reactions?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube & Kyle Richards/Instagram]