Jamie-Lynn Sigler Celebrates ‘Walking Miracle’ Son Being Released From Hospital After 33 Terrifying Days

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is one happy momma… Because her boy is finally returning home after fighting for his health for over a month!

Earlier this month, the Sopranos alum took to Instagram to share that her 10-year-old son Beau was admitted to the hospital for what initially “seemed like a normal virus,” but quickly turned into a “nightmare.” She revealed that he was diagnosed with “what we believe to be, ADEM,” or Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. That medical issue, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a “rare neurological condition that often occurs after a viral or bacterial infection” which causes “inflammation in your central nervous system.” Wow. So scary…

But now, he’s home again! After more than a month under doctors’ care!! You can read her initial full post about the issue from earlier this month (below):

On the MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn noted that some of Beau’s symptoms included a 105-degree fever, head pain, the inability to eat or urinate, and screaming. So scary…

But like we noted, after 33 days, little Beau has finally returned home!

Over the weekend, Jamie-Lynn shared a new post of her son, whom she shares with husband Cutter Dykstra, excitedly skipping through a hospital hallway filled with people cheering him on. She wrote:

“After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle.”

Wow! The protective momma opted not to share details regarding the full extent of his health battle, though. Instead, she merely noted that “the rest of this story will be Beau’s to tell, if he chooses to one day.”

Respect!

But the MeSsy podcast host DID offer up some huge thanks to the medical team that cared for her son for over a month:

“Thank you to the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children’s Hospital. The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don’t have enough words. I’m in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise…”

She hilariously and truthfully added:

“But, no offense.. I hope we never see you again Thank you all for the love and prayers. They worked.”

We hope she and Beau never have to see them again, either! See her full post (below):

We’re sending so much love their way! Here’s to his good health!

