What Ban?! Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out On Britney Relationship On I'm A Celebrity!

Apparently, Jamie Lynn Spears decided not to respect her older sister Britney Spears’ wishes during her time on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Perezcious readers will recall that the pop sensation reportedly “banned” the 32-year-old actress from talking about her on the UK reality TV show as Brit hated how she was using her name to make some money. However, Jamie Lynn doesn’t seem to care what her big sis wants! Because during the new episode of the series, she chose to discuss her relationship with Britney!

Host Fred Sirieix brought up the 41-year-old singer on the show by asking Jamie Lynn to talk about one of her sister’s most iconic moments – her and Christina Aguilera’s kiss with Madonna on the 2003 MTV VMAs. When questioned about how the lip lock came to be, the Zoey 101 alum explained:

“They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait.’”

Despite the comments from her classmates, Jamie Lynn said she always looked up to Britney, no matter what. And so she would defend her against what others had to say:

“Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’ And so literally I just thought — and, by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing – but it was this iconic moment that they went with, and it happened, and it’s what they did.”

As for how their other family members felt about the kiss? Jamie Lynn recalled their mom Lynne Spears’ reaction, saying:

“My mum was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself.’”

And the questions about Britney didn’t end there! Fred went on to ask her “who became famous first?” You would think he’d know the answer given her sister is a huge celebrity. But Jamie Lynn happily responded, telling him:

“My sister, she’s 10 years older. She was famous since I was about 6 or 7.”

Of course, her current rocky relationship with the Crossroads actress was bound to come up from there. And fellow contestant Frankie Dettori wasn’t afraid to mention it, chiming in on the conversation to question whether it was “true” she doesn’t get along with Britney now. While Jamie Lynn was glad to share some details about their relationship growing up, this topic, on the other hand? She wasn’t willingly getting into it! The Sweet Magnolias star remained pretty tight-lipped about their rift, only replying:

“I love my sister.”

Clearly, their feud is a touchy subject for Jamie Lynn. Britney hasn’t reacted to what her younger sister had to say about their relationship on the show yet. But given the Toxic artist didn’t want Jamie Lynn to talk about her on the show in the first place, we can imagine she’s not too thrilled about it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

