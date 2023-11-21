J Balvin Spills Details On Dinner With Britney Spears!

J Balvin is dishing deets on his and Maluma’s dinner date with Britney Spears!

ICYMI, the Colombian rappers hit up celeb hotspot Zero Bond in New York City for sushi last month — and ran into the Toxic singer! Awkwardly enough, she said she had “no idea” who they were when they “flagged her down,” but she and her group still went over and joined them. And now the Colores artist is providing some more insight into what their conversation looked like!

In an E! News interview published on Tuesday, the 38-year-old opened up about what he and Maluma had to say to Brit — and it’s so sweet! He recalled:

“We told her how proud we are about her. You know, like she’s part of us, and we were in love with her. No matter what position you are in music you gotta give respect for what they have done.”

“In love with her”?! OMG! Maybe he means, like, back in the day?? Maybe not… Either way, Britney is undoubtedly the princess of pop, and these two clearly have no qualms recognizing her for it! ESPECIALLY amid everything she’s been through…

Related: Britney ‘Banned’ Little Sis Jamie Lynn From Talking About Her On TV!

As for how the 41-year-old appeared to Balvin, he told the outlet:

“I saw her in really good spirit.”

That’s so great to hear! Brit truly deserves all the happiness. And if you’re wondering if we could ever see a musical collab between the heavy hitters, the Mi Gente rapper excitedly teased, “Absolutely yes.”

We’ll be waiting! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Maluma & Britney Spears/Instagram, & Amazon Music/YouTube]