Blake Lively Is Getting 'COOKED' In Her Comments Over It Ends With Us Press Tour! See Why!

Yikes, yikes, YIKES! Blake Lively followers sure have a LOT to say about how she’s handling all the It Ends With Us promo…

Last week, the 39-year-old sat down with co-stars Jenny Slate, Isabela Ferrer, and Colleen Hoover (who wrote the book the movie is based on) to promote the movie. If you haven’t seen or read it, the story tackles some pretty heavy themes — like the generational cycle of domestic violence. So without a doubt, this should be a pretty serious video… Right? WRONG.

Related: THIS Is What Caused Blake & Justin’s Rift On It Ends With Us??

The four ladies instead had “girl talk” about their dream jobs, zodiac signs, growing COOKIES from their bodies, and more. We’re so serious. After minutes of not even remotely talking about the film at all, Blake nonchalantly tells the camera:

“We talked about our movie not at all. Thanks for joining us. That’s a wrap, guys, we got it.”

Jenny sarcastically adds:

“I think that will sell the film, honestly.”

Watch the entire thing (below):

It seems like Blake is really making it her mission to do ANYTHING besides addressing the film’s somber subject matter, and some book fans have had enough! In the comments section of the video, they let Ryan Reynolds’ wife have it:

“Blake… did you read the book?” “Why are acting like this film isn’t about domestic violence and abuse” “This is the most tone deaf thing I’ve ever seen. This movie is about DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, why are you promoting it like it’s a Barbie movie ??? “This is a movie about abuse can you promote please appropriately” “White women feminism at its core”

Yeesh!

Another fan joked they “came to see [her] get cooked in the comments,” while others, including DV survivors, blasted Blake’s lighthearted marketing techniques:

“As someone who has read the book, as someone who liked Blake, and as a DV survivor… to say that this is so disappointing would be an understatement.” “Girl, I never comment on celebrity pages, but I am just so disappointed in your marketing decisions for this movie… I’ve always been a Blake fan, but the PR you’ve done for this film is beyond tone deaf — it’s offensive and self-serving. DV is a dark reality for so many women and it’s such a key aspect of the film. The way you’re continually minimizing, glossing over it, and trying to *capitalize* on it with haircare products and canned cocktails is so insulting to victims of DV… This just ain’t it.” “Using your hair care line and early 2000 celebrities dresses to bring attention to you and the movie…and still miss the point of the movie you acted in!! Actions speak louder than words….” “I’m very confused. You missed the entire purpose of the movie. I’m sad and disappointed.”

Other fans took note of Blake’s attempt to combat the criticism with a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline on her IG Story… not even her feed:

“Her story . She was like, ‘Here, damn. Now you can leave me alone.’” “You should be putting what you’ve finally put on your story, onto your main feed, not this. Whoever decided on the marketing strategy for you needs sacked cos honestly what the hell is going on” “Let’s be honest. A little IG story about DV doesn’t do it at all. It is not authentic and genuine whatsoever. And the likely post on IG apologizing for your insensitivity for DV survivors won’t do it either. So don’t bother because your real and true motives showed. Though you had a part of making this movie, this movie wasn’t about you. It is about the women and men that escape with their lives if they are fortunate enough and bringing awareness to this very sensitive issue that so many of us have either experienced or had a love one experience (my mom).” “You and Ryan better start writing up an apology since yall wanna do everything together”

This ain’t looking good for Blake! She might just have to follow in co-star Justin Baldoni’s footsteps and hire a crisis PR specialist!

Obviously there’s something to be said for making sure the cast making movies about trauma don’t experience the trauma themselves. Horror movies are known to be the most fun sets generally. But when you’re talking about real issues, it wouldn’t hurt to spend a fraction of your time treating that with the gravity it deserves.

Thoughts??

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via CBS Mornings & Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube]