The Reason Jana Kramer Thinks Chris Evans Dumped Her Is HYSTERICAL!!!

Not sure we’d ever recover from this!

Jana Kramer just revealed she dated Chris Evans about 10 years ago, but their relationship fizzled out because of this extremely embarrassing and laugh-out-loud funny interaction!! On a new episode of her Whine Down podcast out on Monday, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about her dating history with the Sexiest Man Alive. And OOF, it’s so cringeworthy!

Related: Jana Reacts To Internet’s Response To Mike Caussin Oral Sex Comment!

According to the Steppin’ into the Holiday lead, she had a fling with the Captain America star near a decade ago, before he was really on the map. While they went on several dates and things seemed to be going well, it all came to a crashing end because of one bathroom mishap — or at least this is what she thinks. She recalled:

“He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie. I can’t remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date. To this day I’m actually sort of mortified. This is so embarrassing.”

What could possibly have her still so red in the face??

Well as the story goes, when she was hanging out at the Gray Man star’s Studio City home in California with his friends back in the day, she began to get tired, she dished:

“It was a fun time. Like you know, I can chill with the bros, the friends, and stuff, the boys. But I was getting a little sleepy. And so I was like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go to bed’ or whatever.”

All very normal, until…

“And so I had asparagus for dinner that night, so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me. And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again from the morning.”

OMG! They never spoke after that?! Jana continued:

“We didn’t hook up that night, he stayed up late with his friends, and then in the morning, I mean, I did like the asparagus walk of shame out of his house.”

LOLz!!

Related: Meghan King & Brandi Glanville Go After Jana For Getting ‘Sensitive’!

Of all the reasons to end things with Chris Evans, this is definitely an iconic answer! Embarrassing AF, yes, but still iconic! Did the 41-year-old hunk seriously ghost her because of some green pee?? Jeez!

While she “never heard from him again,” their short romance wasn’t all a bust! The country singer said the actor was “a great kisser” and she still finds him “super sexy.” Well, duh, he’s the Sexiest Man Alive now!

Interestingly, Jana admitted she DM’d the star last year (after her dramatic divorce from her ex-husband and baby daddy Mike Caussin). It doesn’t sound like Chris ever responded, and that’s probably because he was already coupled up with Warrior Nun lead Alba Baptista. After keeping their romance on the DL, a source revealed Chris and Alba, who is just 25, have been happily dating “for over a year and it’s serious.” The insider told People last week:

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Aw! Cute!!! But she better take this as a warning: asparagus is a no-go around the star! LMAO! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about this date night fail (below)!

[Image via People/YouTube & Jana Kramer/Instagram]