Jana Kramer’s Ex Ian Schinelli Calls Her A Home-Wrecker Who Tried To Get Co-Stars 'To LEAVE Their Wives'! But She Says HE’S The Cheater!

Oh, this is getting so very messy!!

Jana Kramer and her now ex-boyfriend Ian Schinelli are going at each other yet again after confirming their breakup last month — and this time they’re both throwing out some serious accusations!

Speaking first, the fitness trainer told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the actress supposedly caught feelings for her The Holiday Fix Up co-star Ryan McPartlin (lower inset) — and she had no issues displaying her crush in an odd place in her home! He claimed:

“For the first three weeks of dating her, she had a picture of [Ryan] in the bathroom — a signed picture.”

Uhh, okay, that is a bit strange!

Related: Liam Payne & Maya Henry Break Up After He’s Seemingly Caught Cheating!!

But Ian’s accusations got even more serious when he claimed that Jana “tried to get” many of her co-stars to leave their wives for her! Whaaat? Apparently, she did this with Ryan, as well, since Ian recalled that she told him she wanted McPartlin “to choose her,” he dished:

“She’s been with two costars where she tried to get them to leave their wives.”

Damn! Jana’s always been so upfront about how much she hates cheaters considering what her ex-husband Mike Caussin did to her multiple times during their marriage, so the fact that she allegedly tried to steal another woman’s man is just a shocking claim! Not to mention Ryan has been married to Danielle Kirlin since 2002 and has two children. Would she really want to tear apart a family just like hers was??

So, is any of this true?!

Us reached out to the One Tree Hill alum for comment, and she clapped back HARD! Calling Ian out for allegedly cheating in many relationships, the Whine Down podcast host said:

“The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf.”

On her ex’s new claims, the 38-year-old continued:

“Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story. I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

Oof. Many women?! And during their relationship? That had to have hit a nerve!

Jana’s not the only one speaking up on her behalf though, a source also spoke out to the outlet all in favor of her side of the story, explaining:

“This is all a desperate attempt to further grow his following. Ian always bragged about how many followers he was gaining while dating Jana. He claims he wanted to be private, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jana has moved on and is moving on with her life and wishes him well.”

He did go from being a relatively unknown Nashville “girl dad” to chatting with celebrity magazines fairly quickly, but maybe that was all just an unavoidable consequence of coupling up with the mom of two in the first place?

Related: Johnny Depp’s Ex Ellen Barkin Just Made Him Look SO BAD!

When asked why he thinks the relationship came to an explosive end, the former Navy Seal told Us earlier this week:

“There were certain things that were not good for me. I had talked to a few people and realized that there was just a very strong, anxious attachment she has, and this may be due in part to her ex, which OK, be that as it may, it went on for the entire relationship. I got to a breaking point where I just could not handle it because I had tried — I truly did. I really do care about her, and I still do, but it got to a point where I had to walk away.”

While he insisted that he’s not “trying to hurt” his ex-girlfriend, surely the best way to do that would be to keep his mouth shut, right? Ian did share:

“I just wish she would stop saying that she’s healing or that she’s trying to help other people who have trauma or, you know, she’s happy alone. She’s not. She has anxious attachment. And until she actually is happy alone, she’ll never be happy.”

Rough! Oh, and if you were somehow holding out hope that these two would someday rekindle their spark, he made it pretty clear by saying there’s “zero chance” they’d ever get back together. He told the outlet about Jana:

“You keep manipulating people the same way – friends or, you know, relationships. Therapy’s not working. … You’re telling therapists a certain version and they’re just responding into it that way. She has told me she has lied to literally every therapist she’s been with. So again, they can only do so much with it and work with what you’re giving her, but like it’s clearly not working. So don’t tell me that — because I broke up with you and walked away, you all of a sudden had [a] realization [of] what you were doing. So it doesn’t make any sense cause I’m sure she said that to everybody else.”

Interestingly, he doesn’t hate all aspects of the country musician, adding:

“Jana from Michigan is pretty f**king great. The Jana from Hollywood is a different story.”

Hmm. But surely he had to know he couldn’t separate that side of her life when they got together? And isn’t he just leaning into the Hollywood stuff by chatting so publicly about their split? It’s definitely a bit sus. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe any of these claims?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Ian Schinelli/Instagram & Lifetime/YouTube]