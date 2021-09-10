Jana Kramer & Jay Cutler Enjoy Another 'Fun' Date Night Together

It appears that Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are moving forward with their relationship despite Kristin Cavallari’s alleged anger over their first date.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old country singer and the 38-year-old former football player went out on the town, stopping by the comedian Nate Bargatze’s show in Greenville, South Carolina. The pair flaunted their outing on social media, with Kramer posting a picture alongside the funny man on Instagram Stories and Cutler sharing a snapshot of the stage on his account. Clearly, they do not care about Kristin’s reaction! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

A source later confirmed to E! News that the couple did attend the event together, saying that “they had a lot of fun.” As you may know, the pair’s latest date night comes just days after they sparked romance rumors by dining out at Bourbon Steak before “grabbing drinks” at L.A. Jackson in Nashville. Despite both living in Music City for years, the insider said Jana and Jay did not start hanging out until recently and connected over their respective divorces from Mike Caussin and Cavallari:

“They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time.”

However, his former wife may throw a wrench into things for the new couple! When Cavallari found out that her Spring Breakdown co-star went out with Cutler, the 34-year-old television personality reportedly blocked Jana on all social media. While E! News’ source maintains that the One Tree Hill alum “was never close friends with Kristin,” Dailymail.com previously claimed they were actually besties for years — so The Hills alum is understandably feeling super betrayed at the moment:

“She feels like it is a complete stab in the back. Girlfriends don’t do this to one another.”

That is for sure! It would be a completely f**ked up thing to do — especially if the reports that Kristin had Jana’s back while she divorced Caussin are true. They were reportedly so close that he Laguna Beach star even “recommended her divorce attorney” to the Michigan native. So not a good look for Kramer!

To make matters even worse, the sources for the publication revealed that Cutler may have been using the Soccer Mom lead to make Kristin jealous! Ouch! As we previously reported, he apparently has been having a difficult time watching the baby momma move on with country singer Chase Rice:

“He’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back.”

However, the source for E! said on Friday that the NFL pro “isn’t trying to make anyone jealous” before adding:

“He knows his ex has moved on, and so has he.”

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Should Jay and Jana continue their budding romance despite Kristin’s hurt feelings, or do you think this relationship will simply be doomed from the start? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram, Jay Cutler/Instagram]