Jana Kramer Addresses 'Weird' Photos Of Estranged Husband Mike Caussin 'Canoodling' With Another Woman

Jana Kramer had to see something she really didn’t want to see!

Four months after filing for divorce from hew now-ex husband Mike Caussin, the One Tree Hill alum received photos of him with another woman in a direct message on social media.

The 37-year-old, who shares two children with the former NFL football player, opened up about the weirdness and wackiness of seeing Caussin “canoodling with this chica” during a frank and honest discussion on her most recent podcast.

On Sunday, Jana published the newest episode of iHeartRadio‘s Whine Down podcast, which she hosts, and the country crooner opened up about getting that fateful direct message on social media and first seeing pics of her former man close with someone else.

The I Got The Boy singer recalled:

“Last night I got a DM from someone like, ‘Not to trigger you but.’ … And they sent me photos of my ex-husband with a new girl. It was the first time that I’ve like seen him with someone else. And that’s weird, too. You know, to see your person that you thought you were gonna spend the rest of your life with, now canoodling with this chica.”

That must suck… and it must be super triggering, despite the messenger’s desire “not to trigger” with those difficult pics. Jana reflected on that feeling, in fact, delivering a particularly heartbreaking line about being rejected and replaced by someone new:

“It’s like remembering that this person wasn’t good for you. … It’s hard to even tell yourself that too. In the moment, it’s like, ‘Why wasn’t I enough?’”

Ouch…

Now, as we previously reported, Jana did have a cryptic and blunt initial response to the presence of a new woman in Mike’s life, suggesting that she’s ready to be over the whole thing and move on. But after hearing Sunday’s podcast, it’s clear (and very understandable) that there are still some hard, heavy feelings there.

Mike isn’t on social media (probably a good call, TBH…) and has yet to publicly address his new love interest.

Oh, by the way: later on Sunday’s new podcast, the Michigan native revealed that she may soon be ready to get back out into the dating world herself! Acknowledging that she still has a lot of “healing” to do in the meantime, Jana revealed:

“I do feel like now I’m in a place where I kinda want to get back out there and date, slowly. I’m open to it, knowing that I still have a lot of healing to do. … I’m open to dating and not knowing who my person is and knowing that I don’t have to be with someone, that I’m OK alone.”

Sounds like a solid plan! What do U make of Jana’s current life and dating situation in regards to all this news about Mike having moved on, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on this former couple down in the comments (below)…

