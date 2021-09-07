Jana Kramer Recently Went On A Date With... JAY CUTLER! And Kristin Cavallari Reportedly BLOCKED Her On Social Media Over It!

Of all the men!

Jana Kramer is starting to date again after her messy divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin. After telling People she was “entertaining” the thought of seeking her next happily ever after, multiple sources confirm she was spotted out on the town with none other than Jay Cutler! And the romantic evening could have been the start of some serious drama.

Rumor of this new relationship first popped up on Instagram when @cocktailsandgossip shared an anonymous post from a fan who alleged they’d seen the duo dining at Bourbon Steak before grabbing drinks at Nashville hotspot L.A. Jackson.

According to a source who spoke with People on Monday, the rumors are true! Jana and Jay are just in the early stages of a fling, though. They explained:

“So far it’s just been one date.”

But one date is more than enough to cause some buzz on social media. And the country crooner is catching some major heat online for the supposedly shady outing. In case you didn’t know, Cutler’s been divorced from his ex-wife and baby momma Kristin Cavallari for just over a year. They were married for seven years and share Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

Jana — who has also been co-parenting kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, with her ex — has been friendly with Kristin for years, which could make the date night a major break in girl code, but the insider insisted:

“Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They’re not friends.”

Yeah, they’re definitely not friends anymore. The Uncommon James founder straight-up blocked the One Tree Hill alum on social media! According to an E! News source, the athlete informed the reality TV star about the date beforehand which promptly led the 34-year-old to take action on the ‘gram. Via the outlet, she’s not bitter, she just doesn’t want to be associated with her exes love life anymore. The insider added:

“She does not care and is not bothered, but she has blocked Jana over it. She doesn’t have room for this in her life.”

The women were both cast in the 2009 comedy Spring Breakdown and have seemed to be friends over the years, especially since they both live in Music City. You can even check out a gushing post the 37-year-old shared on Instagram in 2018 here!

Despite what appearances looked like on socials, their past wasn’t enough to convince the Soccer Mom Madam lead to decline an invite from Jay… who might have been a bit manipulative in his intentions with Kramer. Some are speculating he planned the romantic evening as a way to get back at his ex for dating singer-songwriter Chase Rice! People’s confidant mused:

“Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back.”

Yikes!! We bet that’s about the last thing the Whine Down podcast host wants to be involved with.

Reports of the mom of three’s new relationship with Chase made headlines last Tuesday. While the romance is still “casual,” things seem to be moving in the right direction. A source told E! News:

“At the moment, it’s still casual. It’s new. She’s been to one of his shows already and they’re having fun.”

Since her split from the former Chicago Bears quarterback, the Very Cavallari lead has been linked to Jeff Dye, Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Craig Conover (which she denied), and Brody Jenner. Girl knows how to date, even in a pandemic!

On the other hand, the Uncut With Jay Cutler host has been having a “hell” of a time finding love again, complaining about the new dating scene on his podcast last month. But have things changed now that he’s sparked a connection with the Love At First Bark actress? Maybe. They definitely have similar “priorities” when it comes to putting their kids first.

One thing’s for sure, despite her complicated past with Mike, with whom her divorce was finalized in July, Kramer doesn’t seem to mind being involved in any “entanglement” these days. In June, she was linked to Bachelor in Paradise alum Graham Bunn, in a relationship she admitted was “dancing the line of friends.” Seems like she’s at it again!

