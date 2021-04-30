Jana Kramer Snuggles With Her Kids & Talks 'Breaking Rules' To Cure 'Heavy Hearts' Following Split From Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer has been through it the last week, and we have to admire her strength.

Strength to try and make a relationship work for so many years, strength to provide for her family no matter what, and strength to continue to show up for your kids when times are hardest.

Following her big divorce filing from serial cheater husband Mike Caussin, Jana has been sharing many quotes and kind words to her followers. But on Thursday, we finally got a glimpse of her sweet kids — who are undoubtably helping to mend her broken heart.

She captioned the cute selfie snaps with Jolie (5) and Jace (2):

“Rainy days and heavy hearts call for breaking rules and snuggling in bed watching movies all day.”

Along with two photos, Jana also shared a quote about overcoming self-doubt and struggles:

“This letter is to you. The you that’s had a rough week. The you that seems to be under constant storm clouds. The you that feels invisible. The you that doesn’t know how much longer you can hold on. The you that has lost faith. The you that always blames yourself for everything that goes wrong. To you. You are incredible. You make this world a little bit more wonderful. You have so much potential and so many things left to do. You have time. Better things are coming your way, so please hang in there. You can do it.”

Hang in there is right!

See the full post (below):

After filing for divorce from her husband of nearly six years, the One Tree Hill alum was pretty radio silent on social media. On Wednesday, the Hallmark Channel actress was finally ready to speak out and address fans — sharing a sullen video message on her IG Story:

“Hey guys, it feels weird to be back on here. I just want to say thank you for all of the comments and the DMs and the love. I have to start getting used to my new normal and I guess forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet.”

Explaining why it’s so important she doesn’t run from her feelings this time, the singer added:

“I’m trying to just be really mindful of that, and not distract myself with this, that and the other. But I do want to start getting back to having some normalcy — even in my new normal. So that’s with you guys, but just thank you, again. It means more to me than you know.”

We’re happy Jana is being open and honest in her healing process, and we just know those snuggles from her kiddos are helping.

