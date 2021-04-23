Jana Kramer's Close Friends Were Reportedly 'Surprised' By Her Decision To Divorce Mike Caussin

If you were surprised this week to hear that Jana Kramer had finally, fully, officially called it quits and filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin, well, you weren’t the only one.

The country crooner’s inner circle of friends is now coming forward days after the news first broke to relay their shock and surprise that things suddenly got this far. Sure, the couple had (ample) problems, but for years they’d been fighting the good fight and trying to work through them. Now, all that’s changed. And those closest to Jana are shocked!

Related: Jana Reportedly Found Out Mike Cheated While Recovering From Breast Implant Surgery?!

According to a source who spoke to E! News about the now-estranged couple’s divorce dynamic, even those closest to the pair “were shocked to learn” that the One Tree Hill alum was the one to call it quits. Speaking frankly about how unexpected this week’s legal maneuver was, the insider offered (below):

“Although Jana and Mike have been very public with their ups and downs, friends were still surprised by the split news. They worked so hard to make it work and care about their kids deeply.”

That’s been the party line for the last five years, right?

After all, Mike’s first reported transgressions came way back in 2016, but the couple fought through them — in large part to save their family for daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, now 5, and son Jace Joseph Caussin, 2.

But Jana’s divorce decree didn’t pop up out of nowhere, either. Even more surprising to friends and confidants than her filing was the fact that the former pro football player appears to have again shattered her trust!

The source shared(below):

“Nobody, not Jana or the couples’ close circle, could have imagined that Mike would once again break her trust.”

Ugh. That is truly the worst — especially knowing how tenuous their relationship foundation appeared to be after so much drama throughout earlier parts of their marriage.

Related: Jana’s Prior Husband Dishes On Their Short-Lived Marriage — And He Is NOT Happy About It!

Apparent trust troubles aside, the Michigan native’s decision to divorce is at least partially still unknown! A separate source points out how her closest compadres still haven’t gotten all the details on what went into this, though they should learn more eventually:

“Jana isn’t ready to talk [about her divorce decision] but t wouldn’t be a surprise if she shared more later. She is so open because she wants people to know they are not alone.”

Clearly, this is a very, very tough situation for the entire family, and the public attention that comes with their lives and careers has only served to magnify things at precisely the toughest time.

Ugh!

Our thoughts are with Jana, Mike, and especially the kids during what, frankly, is the s**ttiest time ever. Better days will soon be on the horizon, we promise!

What do U make of this divorce news now that you’ve had some time to process it, Perezcious readers? Surprised? Not surprised? Long time in coming? Sound off (below) with your thoughts and opinions…

[Image via FayesVision/Judy Eddy/WENN]