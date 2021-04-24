Jana Kramer Feels Absolutely ‘Heartbroken And Distraught’ Over Mike Caussin Split!

While Jana Kramer may feel hopeful for the future, the 37-year-old still feels absolutely wrecked over her divorce from Mike Caussin. And we can’t blame her, though, especially after finding out her hubby allegedly cheated on her while she recovered from breast implant surgery!

A source recently revealed to Us Weekly the One Tree Hill alum feels “pretty heartbroken and distraught” over the break up. Still, the insider said Kramer has NO plans to get back together with the former football player.

“This time she’s said, it’s over for good. She wouldn’t have filed for divorce if she wasn’t serious about it.”

Related: Re-Live All The Ups & Downs Of Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin’s Relationship!

Oof, it is totally understandable to completely call the relationship quits given the number of ups and downs the couple has had over the years. As you may know, Kramer and Caussin separated after a year of marriage in 2016 due to the athlete’s infidelity. Even though he sought treatment for s*x addiction, the recent cheating scandal just shows you how hard it can be to break the cycle of addiction. However, the whole ordeal still breaks our hearts as Kramer thought her third marriage “would be her last,” but it seems the Virginia native broke her trust for the last time.

The pair share two children Jolie and Jace, whom they plan to prioritize amid their ongoing divorce. An insider told Us that Jana and Mike want to make the transition as smooth as possible for the little ones, explaining:

“Their kids are still pretty young and wouldn’t fully understand if they told them they’re separating. They want to make sure their kids are raised as normal as possible despite their parents no longer living together.”

At the moment, the Heart of the Country actress wants to be “the best mom she can be” for her kids. The source added:

“She’s a strong woman who breaks down from time to time, but she’s said she tries to not let her kids see her weak side and see her having breakdowns. Her kids are her world, and they truly are what make her happy.”

Since announcing the shocking divorce, Kramer has remained pretty tight-lipped on the detail. However, she did return to social media to open up about her current emotions through some motivational notes. For the most part, it seemed pretty optimistic even though she directly called out to her situation with Mike. The quote read:

“Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path.”

A positive outlook even with the messiness going on if we do say so ourselves! Here’s hoping the circumstances will get better over time.

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram & DJDM/WENN]