Jana Kramer Alleges Mike Caussin Committed 'Adultery' In Shocking Divorce Filing

We had a feeling it was going to turn out like this, but still… the official filing makes it very real, that’s for sure.

Media outlets have unearthed Jana Kramer‘s official divorce decree filed with the courts last week, and now we’re learning exactly what caused her to finally walk away from now-estranged husband Mike Caussin.

According to E! News, who first obtained the documents on Monday, the 37-year-old country singer listed three short reasons as to why she is seeking a legal split from the former NFL football player. While the legal docs are necessarily vague at this point, the reasoning still jumps off the page — especially that last word in the line (below):

“…inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery.”

Yeah… Not great!!! Particularly that adultery part!

Sigh!

There are other interesting tidbits in the legal filing that give us more insight into the now-estranged couple’s situation: for one, the date of separation is listed as Tuesday, April 20. That’s exactly one day prior to Jana’s social media divorce announcement, in which she wrote that she wasn’t able to “fight any longer.” And even more applicable to the situation, the papers filed also reveal that Jana and Mike had entered into a post-nuptial agreement after their marriage — so theoretically, the divorce’s course should be somewhat mapped out, you’d think. Guess we’ll see about that.

The big remaining issue will be child custody. In the docs, per E!, Jana has made it clear she wishes to share custody of 5-year-old daughter Jolie Rae and 2-year-old son Jace Joseph. She’s also asking Mike to pay alimony, as well as cover the cost of her legal fees.

While the details of whatever went down regarding adultery still haven’t been revealed to the public, there’s a prevailing thought among insiders that the country crooner will explain the situation soon. Of course, Caussin has an unfortunate habit of cheating and, well, it would appear that history may have once again repeated itself here. As you’ll recall, when announcing their split last week, the One Tree Hill alum wrote on social media (below):

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. ‘It’s time.'”

It’s time, indeed. Even now, a week later, it’s still tough to read that passage… On Monday, the Michigan native posted a new quote to her Instagram Stories, pretty much exemplifying how tough the last week has been on her. Along with a black and white picture of a bird keeping its head down amid a hail storm, the cryptic message read:

“Sometimes you just have to bow your head, say a prayer, and weather the storm.”

Ugh. We feel for you, girl! So hard to think of the heartbreak and sadness for those involved — especially Jana and the kids. This is not an easy time for the singer and her family, that’s for sure.

Sending love and light!

