Jana Kramer Blasts Ex Mike Caussin For Having ‘So Much Resentment’ Amid Divorce!

Jana Kramer cannot believe her ex Mike Caussin feels bitter towards her over her choice to file for divorce — due to his infidelity.

During Tuesday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast, the 37-year-old country crooner opened up about the former football player’s feelings, revealing he has expressed “so much resentment” during their recent court proceedings.

Related: Jana Kramer SLAMS Trolls For Attacking Jamie Lynn Spears Amid Britney’s Legal Battle

She revealed to guest Dorinda Medley:

“It’s definitely hard and it’s one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal. He has so much resentment.”

Again, this is coming from the guy who cheated on his ex-wife multiple times throughout their marriage. The momma to kiddos Jolie and Jace continued:

“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. You’re the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn’t add up to me.’”

Same, girl! Sometimes guilty people lash out — it’s easier than accepting responsibility.

Jana then begged the former Real Housewives of New York star for some advice on how to navigate the tough moments in a divorce, saying:

“I’m losing my mind. I’m like, ‘There’s a million mean things I could say to [Caussin].’ But I’m choosing to be kind.”

That must be incredibly difficult to do given the duo’s tumultuous history. As you may know, Kramer announced in April that she was filing for divorce from Caussin after six years of marriage. In a court filing later, the One Tree Hill alum cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as the reasons behind the separation. The two had previously broken up in 2016 after it was revealed that the 34-year-old had been unfaithful. Despite eventually getting back together, a source disclosed to Us Weekly that his latest cheating scandal had been the “final straw” for Jana. Understandably so!

On the podcast, Medley asked the Michigan native if Mike was still involved with the woman he hooked up with. While Jana didn’t address that particular question, she did admit to having some part in their marital issues:

“I have to look at myself and take some blame and accountability for the ways that I tried to — it was very hard for me to be in that marriage where there wasn’t any trust. At times I was shameful. I said mean things.”

No offense, but it kinda seems like you were right not to have any trust in him. Just sayin’…

Luckily, it’s all in the past now! And to move on from it, the singer recently hinted that she has been dating again in an interview with E! News Daily Pop. Despite her painful history with Mike, Jana confessed she’s not afraid to find a partner again because of how much she cherishes the idea of love:

“I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, ‘I’m not worthy of it.’ That was my thing. I didn’t think I deserved it or I’m worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it.”

Here’s hoping you find someone worthy of your time, Jana!

Take a listen to her entire podcast episode with Dorinda (below):

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]