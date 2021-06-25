Jana Kramer Fires Back At 'Nasty' Backlash For Calling Herself A 'Single Mom'! WTF?!

Jana Kramer is not here for all of the hate after facing backlash for calling herself a “single mom” following her divorce from Mike Caussin.

The criticism came about after the country singer, who shares two kids with her ex — daughter Jolie and son Jace, told reporters in May about her new role.

Well, the 37-year-old was not happy with how her words were taken by some “mean trolls,” as she said in the caption of a selfie posted on Wednesday. She explained in the Instagram post:

“I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom, so apparently I’m not allowed to say that. But I am single. I am a mom.”

Seriously, what’s the problem? She continued:

“But to further drive my point home, I looked up the definition, and it’s a parent who has the kids more than 50%. So to that website of mean trolls you don’t know me, so don’t be mean. Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness;). Okay rant over this isn’t relaxing. Choose kindness. Choose love.”

Dealing with trolls is never a chill time! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

As we previously reported, Kramer filed for divorce in April after discovering the athlete had been unfaithful… again. And based on their agreement, she was awarded primary custody of Jace and Jolie, with Mike having their children for only 125 days throughout the year. The former couple also rotate holidays.

With that in mind, how people could be slamming Jana for saying she’s a lone momma is sort of mind-boggling! The One Tree Hill alum is pretty much responsible for everything related to her kids the vast majority of the time. And this is on top of having to pay $3,200 per month in child support to Mike — who has the kids for like a third of the year.

Yeah, you read that right. It doesn’t make any sense to us either, but we digress…

These comments came right after Kramer revealed she was taking a much-needed break from the everyday stress of life, writing:

“Even parents need a ‘quiet time.’ I never usually let myself get that break but honestly I’m starting to feel run down and at the brink of one of those mommy meltdowns so here I am…trying to relax…and recharging even if it’s for an hour.”

However, her break didn’t last long! The following day, the actress shared another IG post owning her single mom status. She proclaimed alongside a stunning mirror selfie:

“Single mom boss mode in full gear…”

We love the shade! Take a look (below):

Honestly, girl, own it! You’re doing the best you can with the situation you were dealt with, and there’s nothing wrong with calling it for what it is!

What are your thoughts on Jana declaring herself a single mom??? Let us know in the comments (below)!

