Jana Kramer SLAMS Social Media Trolls For Going After Jamie Lynn Spears Amid Britney's Conservatorship Battle

Jana Kramer is weighing in on the Britney Spears conservatorship controversy.

Well, not really, actually. It’s more like Jana is explaining to the world this week why she — and maybe many others, TBH — should not weigh in on Britney’s battle or attack those around the pop star just because “it’s in the news.”

The former One Tree Hill star opened up about the Toxic singer on her Whine Down podcast this week, which debuted a new episode back on Sunday. And interestingly, Jana framed the discussion around her longtime friend and Brit’s little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

For those not paying attention, we reported on Monday how the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum finally took to social media to address big sis Britney’s long-standing conservatorship battle. While Jamie Lynn certainly has the right to speak out (or not speak out!!) on private family issues at any point, some of Britney’s fans nevertheless criticized her for not having spoken out sooner in her sis’ defense.

The country crooner wasn’t having that! And since she and Jamie Lynn go back so long — the former child star co-wrote Jana’s hit I Got The Boy — Jana felt like she had to defend her pal from the hate.

The 37-year-old momma bear slammed the “awful” people criticizing her friend over a profoundly private family issue, saying on the podcast (below):

“I feel bad even talking about because… I just want people to leave [Britney] alone. I do just feel bad, because I’m friends with her sister, Jamie Lynn. I texted Jamie when I heard all this stuff in the media and it just, I basically just said like, ‘I’m praying for you and your family. I know we don’t know the full truth of anything, and so just know that I’m here as a friend supporting you, caring about you, praying for you.’ And she wrote back a sweet message, and I’m like, ‘Girl, you don’t need to say anything. You don’t need to explain nothing to me.’ I’m just literally saying we don’t know. Your family, that is y’all’s business.”

Good point!

Trying to put herself in Jamie Lynn’s shoes, Mike Caussin‘s ex showed real empathy and profound sadness over the entire situation, saying:

“Unfortunately, I can’t even imagine being in that situation and the things, like, they’re being so awful to even Jamie Lynn, and it’s just like there’s a lot that we probably don’t know. My friendship with Jamie, I would never ever dare to even ask, and that’s not my business. That’s why I’m like, I feel bad talking about her sister, because we’re friends.”

Understandable!

The entire controversy surrounding Britney’s conservatorship is touch-and-go — something we’ve been acknowledging in our own way, too. So it’s no wonder Jana wants to tread lightly and show sensitivity and love to her friend in the process. Hopefully more people can follow that lead. Especially all those vocal critics on social media who seem so quick to judge and so slow to forgive…

