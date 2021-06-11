Jana Kramer Hints She Is Dating Again Following Mike Caussin Divorce!

Jana Kramer is ready to put herself back out there following the end of her marriage to Mike Caussin!

As you may know, it hasn’t been the easiest of times for the 37-year-old singer after filing for divorce over a month ago due to allegations of infidelity. She specifically cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as the reason for their extremely expensive breakup.

Per the exes’ agreement, the momma of two will pay her estranged husband $3,200 each month for child support and almost an additional $600,000 for any claims the athlete had on their marital estate. All of which makes absolutely no sense since she is the “primary residential parent” to their kids, Jace and Jolie, and he was the one who allegedly cheated. But what do we know!

The actress has since signed the divorce docs, with Jana expressing on the Whine Down podcast how she was ready to leave the situation in the past after that moment:

“I officially signed the paperwork last week, and that was the hardest of all the days. Just, like, seeing the signatures, and it not being what I want, and what I want for my family. And I called him after I signed the papers, and I told them it was signed, and I expressed to him everything, like, ‘I know I wasn’t a perfect wife, but I would have fought forever for this family, and for you.’ And I just said, ‘from here on out, I’m going to stop with the whys and the hows cause now I have to move on.’”

And moving on she certainly is! On Thursday, the One Tree Hill alum confessed to E!’s Daily Pop that she’s ready to hop back into the dating scene, saying:

“I’m happy. I’m still single, but I’m entertaining things.”

During her conversation with co-host Justin Sylvester, the country crooner also shared how she still believes in finding love despite feeling so unworthy of it for a while, explaining:

“I love love. I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, ‘I’m not worthy of it.’ That was my thing. I didn’t think I deserved it or I’m worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it.”

However, Jana doesn’t plan to jump into a relationship without a couple of strict guidelines in place, sharing:

“The next person I’m with I don’t want to be like, you know, I need to look at his phone, or I’m scared that person is not going to be hopefully a cheater. I won’t have to feel like that energy or wonder. It’s hard not to, though.”

To be honest, we don’t blame her feelings of unease at all — especially with Mike’s history with cheating and sex addiction. Still, Kramer admits she’ll need to work past that deep distrust in order to start fresh with her next relationship:

“I have to not put my ex on the faces of the people that I’m wanting to [date].”

We’re wishing you all the best out there in the dating pool, Jana. It’s a wild space, that is for sure!

