Why Jason Kelce ‘Never Lost Hope’ Travis Would Find True Love Before Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce knew his little bro would find love one day.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center appeared on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast on Tuesday, where he opened up about his “party animal” little brother Travis Kelce… Specifically on whether he truly believed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would EVER settle down!

The host asked:

“Was there ever a part of you as big bro just seeing Catching Kelce, the stuff with Trav, the party animal that he is, like, is he ever gonna find somebody?”

And Jason gave probably the most WHOLESOME and best big brother answer we could have dreamed of:

“I never lost hope that would happen. I think he was just — you’re young, you’re having fun, you’re figuring things out. Like I said, I didn’t even know how to talk to girls until I was in the NFL, and I still don’t even know if I knew how to talk to girls in the NFL. I was an NFL player, so now they wanted to talk to me. It became a lot easier, I don’t know if I ever got better at it. I probably still suck at it.”

The former footballer went on to praise parents Donna and Ed Kelce for the values they instilled in him and Trav:

“At all times, I know my brother’s intentions and who he is as a person and the values that my parents raised him with. How he treats people, how he treats women, all of these things. And eventually, I think it works out. … He lives his life the right way, he’s a great person, he’s unselfish. Everything he does, I think, would lead to him finding somebody that would want to be with him for all the right reasons and more.”

And voilá! That’s exactly what happened! He found the absolute love of his life in Taylor Swift, and now he’s on the road to marriage! Dreams really do come true! We guess big bro knows best…

Hear everything Jason had to say in the full episode:

