Scooter Braun Was 'Obsessed With' Sydney Sweeney & Aggressively 'Pursuing' Her To Date!

Insiders are now saying Scooter Braun was “obsessed” with Sydney Sweeney and moved hard to date her after the duo got to know each other at Jeff Bezos‘ wedding back in June!

So, we’re still shocked about the big news this week that the music-managing mogul and the A-list actress really are an item. Yeah. Didn’t see that one coming, did ya? But that’s the world we live in now, so here we are!

Anyways, according to a report published by Page Six on Tuesday, insiders are saying the 44-year-old entertainment industry whiz has been “pursuing” the world-famous actress ever since Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got hitched this summer in Italy at what proved to be the celebrity destination wedding to pretty much end all celebrity destination weddings.

Here’s the thing, though: nobody is quite sure yet how serious these two are at this point. While that first insider claimed Braun was “obsessed” with Sydney amid pursuing her for a romantic connection, as we’ve noted, a second insider is trying to pump the brakes just a little bit on where this thing could be headed. They said:

“It’s still new.”

So, there’s a long way to go here — if this even turns into anything long-term at all, that is.

Of course, Scooter was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 until 2021. The duo has three kids together, all between the ages of 6 and 10. The Euphoria star, meanwhile, was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino up until earlier this year when they called things off.

Like we said up top, we’re still shocked. We definitely didn’t have this relationship on our bingo card. But regardless, here we are.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)…

Sep 03, 2025 08:00am PDT

