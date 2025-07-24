Jason Kelce Recalls The WILD Day He Met Taylor Swift: 'F**king Really Fun'

First impressions are important — and boy did Taylor Swift get one hell of a first impression of Jason Kelce!

On Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles player took a trip down memory lane when he recalled the day he met Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend. It was way back in January 2024, at the now-infamous game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

He said on the pod:

“This combined with drinking for an entire six hours with Bills Mafia before the game got me real excited. That was a f**king really fun day.”

In case you don’t remember the wild card Jason pulled that day, here’s a reminder:

JASON KELCE IS ALL THAT IS MAN pic.twitter.com/KKOmoiuEvq — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

LOLz!!

The very stunt that got him in trouble with his wife, Kylie Kelce! The 37-year-old dad of four laughed off the exciting introduction, saying:

“Also the first time I met your girlfriend. So, it was an all-timer.”

What a way for Tay to meet the fam! See the full episode (below):

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during that intro! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube & NFL on CBS/X (Twitter) & MEGA/WENN]