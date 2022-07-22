Shark Bites OFF Fisherman's Finger In Horrifying Viral Video -- Watch IF YOU DARE!!

No, no, no, no! This is AWFUL!

A new video has gone viral on TikTok and it is truly terrifying!! In the clip filmed on Wednesday, a fisherman named Brett Reeder in Content Keys, Florida (south of Miami) is seen bending over his boat to take his finishing hook out of a 6-foot lemon shark’s mouth — but the sea creature had plans of his own and ended up ripping off his finger! Yikes!!

In the clip, Brett was surrounded by young children as he dealt with the shark. Things went awry when the animal wiggled around, causing his finger to land in its mouth! After the bloody incident went down, Brett yelled:

“F**k! I lost my goddamn pinky! F**k!”

Though we should note that his tone of voice was remarkably calm, all things considering! Check out the video (below) — but be warned that it is very graphic (and includes a lot of blood)!

OUCH!!

On Thursday, Brett took to his own TikTok account to share more details about the scary incident — and give a much-anticipated update on the state of his pinky finger! He shared:

“We caught our last shark of the day, and I needed my hook back so I tried to get ahold of him when I needed my hook back. And [I] got unlucky when he spun around and caught the top of my hand and got my pinky and started twisting. I could have sworn that I heard a pop, and that’s when everybody hears me say, ‘I lost my goddamn pinky.’”

Note to self: no hook is that important!!

But, interestingly, his last comment had everyone laughing on board, so, surely his pinky’s okay, right? RIGHT? Well…

Thankfully, his cousin was able to get a tourniquet on his arm and his wife, Mandy, helped calm the kids down. He remarkably drove “like 25 minutes” back to the dock where an ambulance was waiting for him. They immediately airlifted him to a local hospital in Miami where he had surgery. It’s unclear if doctors were able to save his pinky in the operation. He explained that he wouldn’t know until later in the week. Whoa. Thank goodness he’s alive and in good spirits, though!! Ch-ch-check out his full explanation (below).

So WILD! To prove how chill he was this whole time, he also posted a video from his helicopter ride to the hospital. OMG!

Crazy! Glad he’s okay! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Reedermandyy/TikTok & Discovery/YouTube]