Beyoncé's Dad SLAMS Chloe Bailey Comparisons!!

Whoa, looks like Mathew Knowles is throwing some major shade toward Chloe Bailey.

Onn March 3, Knowles guested on the YouTube show Leah’s Lemonade. During the interview, host Leah A. Henry compared Chloe — who is the younger sister in the pair Chloe X Halle — to his daughter, Beyoncé Knowles, who famously mentored the duet. Mathew not only shot her down, he reacted in such an offended way as to be downright insulting to the 22-year-old!

Related: The Secret Behind Jennifer Aniston’s ’11 11′ Tattoo Has Been Revealed

The too-proud poppa said:

“You’ve got to be kidding me, right? You’re asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?”

Ouch. For real?

He continued by referencing the 2003 movie The Fighting Temptations — where Chloe played a younger version of Beyoncé. He was super cool with this reference, the idea of someone emulating Queen Bey — but he vocally could not accept anyone comparing his daughter’s talents to anyone else.

He expressed:

“Okay, if you’re talking about a movie, not talent-wise. Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise? Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyoncé? They’re idiots. Period!”

We get it: Beyoncé is an INSANELY talented musician. But we still think her father could’ve handled his response in a kinder way. Besides, one of the things we know about the 39-year-old is that she works her ass off developing her art. So, if anything, he should be commenting on that instead of simply talent — maybe he could encourage more practice. Maybe he could praise his daughter without bashing a young girl??

Fortunately, it seems like both Chloe and Halle have retained a positive relationship with Beyoncé. Back in February, the sisters did an interview with Rolling Stone magazine where they credited the performer as being their inspiration and the reason they got into singing. It doesn’t sound so farfetched to us, then, that anyone would make a comment comparing them to their idol.

But, anyway, you can catch the full interview here to see exactly how Mathew responded:

What do you thnk, Perezcious readers? Do you think that Mathew was out of line here during the interview? Or did he have a right to this opinion? Drop us a comment below!

[Image via Chloe Bailey/Instagram & Leah’s Lemonade/YouTube]