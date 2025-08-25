Jeffrey Dean Morgan Addresses WILD Viral Theory That He Masturbates 20 TIMES A WEEK!

Well, this definitely isn’t a detail about Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s private life we were expecting to hear about!

On Instagram, comedian Jon Shefsky does a series of videos where he takes random celebrities and looks at photos of their hands. In doing this, he makes a wild guess of how much they… ahem, pleasure themselves. And one of his most recent subjects was The Walking Dead‘s redeemed villain!

In the short video posted last week, the stand up comic looks at a few different pictures of Jeffrey and goes into detail about the condition of his hands before determining:

“I’m going to say 20 times a week.”

WOW! Watch the video (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Shefsky (@jonshefsky)

Twenty?!

This guy thinks Negan grabs hold of his bat 20 times a day?? That’s quite a number — we mean, how would one have time for anything else?? Like, say… being a TV star? Or writing out posts on Instagram?

That’s right, the 59-year-old actually responded! In the comments below the clip, Jeffrey said his wife Hilarie Burton sent him the video:

“Yup. Reposted in stories. My wife sent this to me… DYING. I know this because I couldn’t even decipher wtf she was trying to type…. She was Laughing too hard. It’s some interesting research.”

OMG, we can’t imagine how much Hilarie teased him for this! But is this crazy estimate inaccurate? We may never know, because he said:

“I can’t confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?! That’s a heavy workload for anyone… much less an old fart who’s married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer. TWENTY?! Cheers to ME! Bravo dude. We do appreciate a good laugh even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research!”

Ha!

What a good sport, at least. In the comments, fans raved about his HIGHlarious response:

“I busted out laughing when you said 20 times and then opened the comments and my man Jeff is in these comments just as comically baffled as we are” “Some of his calluses might be from swinging Lucille around haha!” “The fact that he replied ” “not him reposting this im crying” “HE ACTUALLY RESPONDED”

Too funny. But it gets even better… It seems like JDM might’ve started a trend, because his pal and co-star Norman Reedus even replied, writing that he wants to get judged next:

“Do me do me”

LOLz!

We guess we’ll be seeing an official estimation for Daryl Dixon next. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

