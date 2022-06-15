Retired Tennis Superstar Jelena Dokic Reveals She Almost Took Her Own Life In Heartbreaking Post

Tennis great Jelena Dokic “will never forget the day.”

In a gut-wrenching Instagram post this week, the retired WTA legend opened up about her struggle with mental health and the day she almost took her own life:

“28.04.2022 – I almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony and took my own life.”

The 39-year-old continued to explain the state of her mental health:

“Everything is blurry. Everything is dark. No tone, no picture, nothing makes sense…..just tears, sadness, depression, anxiety and pain.”

This shocking revelation has certainly stunned fans across the globe… But what could be the underlying reason for Jelena’s sudden decline in state-of-mind? The athlete explained:

“The last six months have been tough. It’s been constant crying everywhere. From hiding in the bathroom when at work to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it to the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable.”

So sad. Part of the last six months being tough includes an absolutely devastating personal loss.

Earlier this year in January, Jelena shared the news on Instagram that she and her boyfriend of 19 years, Tin Bikic, had decided to go their “separate ways,” citing:

“Sometimes these things happen, people grow apart and it’s for the best.”

The world champion explained at the time the degree to which the breakup affected her:

“This is hard, I am in pain, I am hurt, I am lost and right now it’s all about just being able to get out of bed in the morning and putting one foot in front of the other.”

See that heartbreaking post (below):

While Jelena was dealing with the emotional repercussions of having a major aspect of her life uprooted, she reassured herself and her fans that she is “a fighter” and “will fight till the end.”

This split aligns with the six month timeline she cited in her Monday post. Breakups are certainly a time where much introspection is done, and in the absence of your loved one you often feel lonelier than ever. Sometimes the removal of a support system can cause everything to come crashing down.

This is not the first time Jelena has spoken publicly about her struggles. She opened up in her 2018 memoir Unbreakable about growing up with an abusive father — and the toll that took on her mental health the rest of her life. She told CNN at the time of the book’s release:

“I battled depression for a very long time, almost 10 years, and I almost committed suicide at one stage.”

Sadly the depression clearly came back with a vengeance this year.

Jelena opened up in Monday’s post, saying:

“Constant feelings of sadness and pain are just not going away and my life has been shattered.” “I blame myself, I don’t think I am worthy of loving and I am scared.”

On the subject of the dark day where Jelena almost took her own life, she explained:

“I just wanted the pain and the suffering to stop. I pulled myself off the edge, don’t even know how I managed to do it. Getting professional help, saved my life.”

Such a chilling and deeply saddening story to hear of such a bright and successful woman. However in the wake of it all, Jelena continues to be a leader, not only advocating to seek professional help, but also explaining directly to fans:

“This is not easy to write but I have always been open, honest and vulnerable with you all and I deeply believe in the power of sharing our stories to help us get through things and to help each other. I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone.”

What a truly admirable individual to still be thinking of others in the wake of everything she is going through, and to use her experiences as a way to educate and provide community for others who may be experiencing similar situations.

The shining star concluded her vulnerable Instagram post with:

“Don’t be ashamed of what you are feeling. It’s ok to feel this way and you can come back from it. It’s possible, just keep believing. Love you all and here is to fighting and surviving to live and see another day. I will be back stronger than ever. #mentalhealth #suicide #mentalhealthawareness #mentalillness #depression #tennis #wta”

See the full post here:

What a whirlwind of emotions we are feeling for Jelena. Let’s be sure to share lots of love and positivity with her.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

