Serena Williams

Serena Williams' Daughter Shows Off Tennis Skills In Adorable New Video!!

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Shows Off Impressive Tennis Backhand Swing

A star in the making!

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is already training to follow in her momma’s footsteps one day! The 4-year-old showcased her impressive skills on the court in a super sweet new Instagram video on Monday!

In the clip, the little girl can be seen wearing black-and-white athletic attire while demonstrating her backhand swing. And she’s a natural!! The caption explained:

“Practice makes progress.”

It sure does! Ch-ch-check out the adorbz video (below)!

So talented already!

Her aunt, Venus Williams, took to the comment section to cheer her on, referencing the sisters’ momma, Oracene Price, who used to train them when they were younger, saying:

“It’s Oracene all over again!”

Olympia and Serena have been practicing their tennis skills together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s no wonder she’s already crushing those backhands! Reactions??

[Image via Serena Williams/Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr./Instagram]

Jan 18, 2022 08:15am PDT

