Bridgerton's Ruby Barker Hospitalized Amid Serious 'Mental Health Struggle' -- Says Shonda Rhimes Has Been A Big Support

Whoa. Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker is opening up about her ongoing mental health challenges in a very candid video to fans!

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share an honest video about her life as of late, which has seen her be hospitalized for “mental health struggle.” The actress, who plays Marina Thompson in the Netflix series, explained:

“I am better. I’ve been really unwell for a really long time. I just want to be honest with everybody. I have been struggling, you know. I am in hospital at the minute, and I am going to be discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life.”

While she didn’t get too in-depth about her specific struggles, she told followers that she has been “rage-filled” and “angry” while battling with “intergenerational trauma bundled up inside” her. Thankfully, she now has a diagnosis and is taking the appropriate steps moving forward to get healthy. She continued:

“I was carrying the weight of the world on my back, and now I am at the point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time.”

Honestly, just the fact that she’s willing to get so vulnerable on social media and help break down the stigma of mental health is important enough! Eager for a change, she added:

“I can’t carry on the way that I’ve been carrying on. I need to change, so that’s what I am trying to do.”

As for her next steps, the Wolfblood alum shared:

“I am going to take a little bit of a break for myself, and I would encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor and take a break. Stop being so hard on yourself.”

Despite the difficult issues she is working to overcome, the London native made sure to impress upon the fact that she has every intention to “survive” this, insisting:

“I want to survive, and I will survive. I am going to.”

Fortunately, she’s not alone in this fight. Ruby sounds like she has an amazing support system around her who has helped her throughout this hospitalization and will no doubt be by her side as she navigates the future. Among those special individuals, she gave a shout-out to her best friends, Shonda Rhimes, and all those at Shondaland and Netflix. Love that they’ve been helping her! In her caption for the post, she also thanked fans for their continued support, writing:

“Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I’ve been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up.”

So sweet. To hear more about her mental health journey, check out her powerful update (below).

We’re wishing Ruby well as she works through this!!

