Cops Find Jenelle Evans' Teenage Son Jace Safe & Sound After He Goes Missing For The Second Time In A Month!

Jenelle Evans‘ son went missing yet again on Monday of this week — the second such situation in less than month.

As Perezcious readers will recall, 14-year-old Jace Evans went missing a few weeks ago after absconding on a walk home from school. Cops were called in the area around the former Teen Mom star’s North Carolina home, and fortunately, after just a few hours, Jace was found. But now, this week, all that happened AGAIN. Ugh!

On Monday evening, per multiple media reports, Jenelle and husband David Eason reported Jace missing again! Police once again went out looking for the boy, and once again, they soon found him. Thankfully, he was safe and sound just like last time. So, no harm done in either instance — which is the most important part! Still, WTF is going on over there?!

Following up with the missing person report and eventual discovery, the MTV alum’s manager August Keen spoke to E! News on Tuesday about the ordeal. According to Keen, Jace was out roaming around and took off for a little jaunt without telling his momma where he was headed.

The manager said:

“Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does. He went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle.”

Sure enough, Jace was found exactly where Keen said he was — at a gas station ten minutes away from Evans’ rural property.

The manager tried to calm fans’ fears about Jenelle’s situation:

“The family is fine. Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear.”

Oookay…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

