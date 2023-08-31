Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About 14-Year-Old Son Jace After Multiple Runaways From Family Home

Jenelle Evans is speaking out about her family.

Of course, we’ve been reporting on her 14-year-old son Jace, who has had two runaway situations in the last few weeks. Earlier this month, the teenager ran away from the Evans family’s rural North Carolina home after school one day. Thankfully, he was found quickly by cops and returned home safely.

Then, this week, it happened again. Jace walked off the fam’s Brunswick County property and headed over to a nearby gas station without telling Jenelle. That rightfully worried the Teen Mom alum, who once again called cops and asked for help in locating the teenager. Thankfully, yet again, he was quickly found and returned home to momma.

Now, Jenelle is speaking about the ordeal. In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday afternoon, the MTV alum admitted that she has been “getting a lot of hate… and a lot of comments” from fans on social media who have “pinned” Jace’s actions against her.

No stranger to criticism after having spent so many controversial years on reality TV, Jenelle nevertheless tried to correct the record. For one, she cryptically called Snapchat a “bad” app. Then, she used her time on TikTok to warn other parents about the dangers of it, and phones with teens in general:

“I will say one thing: monitor your kids’ phones. Because, you know, I monitor my kid’s phone, and sometimes they get in trouble. Sometimes they get it taken away for consequences to their actions, right? But sometimes they don’t take that too lightly, and sometimes kids get really mad about their phones if you take them away.”

Lamenting the relationship teenagers have with their phones as “an addiction,” Jenelle went on to add more cryptic and subtly unsettling words about Jace.

Referencing his previous custody under Jenelle’s mother Barbara, which ended earlier this year, the reality TV alum also said this in the TikTok vid:

“My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years. None of this has gone public because we’re trying to keep his privacy — me and my mom.”

Ultimately, she concluded by assuring fans that Jace is “fine, he’s healthy and he’s safe.”

You can watch the full video for yourself (below):

Sending love and light to Jenelle and the rest of her family amid whatever may be going on during this tumultuous time.

