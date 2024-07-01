Jenna Bush Hager Hangs Out Naked In Front Of Her Kids -- And They're Starting To Make Her Feel Bad About It!

Jenna Bush Hager‘s kids say the darndest things!

On the newest episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 42-year-old let her co-host and longtime bestie Hoda Kotb in on a little bit of her family life. The mom of three revealed that her son, Henry “Hal” Harold watches her get ready. She said she follows a specific routine, which involves her clothes coming on after hair and makeup — and her son has some choice words for one of her body parts:

“Although recently, while I’m getting dressed — if I do makeup, hair, outfit, and I’m standing there — Hal likes to come in and say, ‘look at your nickels! I like your nickels!'”

LOLz!!

She went on to say that it makes her feel “humiliated” in her own home:

“Now he’s talking about something else… it’s nipples. But he said, ‘Look at your big nickels.’ And then I feel a little humiliated in my own home.”

OMG!!

Hoda then asked the author whether she cares about “walking around naked with your kids around?” To that, Jenna responded:

“No I don’t, but not in a gross way.”

The 59-year-old noticed her defensiveness and called her out on it, though! She said:

“I’m not saying it’s gross, why are you getting offended?”

George W. Bush‘s daughter quickly explained herself:

“I’m just saying! But also, I’m not walking around. I’m in the privacy of my own bathroom. [I’m getting from] point A to point B … And I don’t have much time because guess what I have to go do down there? Prepare his little food.”

Due to her son’s chatter about her “nickels” — it seems like her “outfit-last” routine is changing:

“[Hal] walks in and he makes fun of my ‘nickels,’ pointing and laughing in such and talking about their size. And then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter. But he’s started to shame me into outfit, hair, makeup.”

Poppy Louise, 8, and Mila, 11, don’t seem to be bothering their mother about her body, according to Jenna. So little culprit Hal is who she blames! Ha! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think it’s weird that Jenna is so open to be naked around her kids, or is that a total no-go for you?! Sound OFF with all of your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram/TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube]