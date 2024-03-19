Jenna Bush Hager Admits She's Into Other Women Flirting With Her Husband!

Jenna Bush Hager totally has a thing for other women putting the moves on her man!

During the 10 a.m. hour of Monday’s episode of Today, Jenna admitted she finds it “attractive” when other women flirt with her husband, Henry Hager. She fessed up during a Girl Code segment while responding to a viewer who was concerned about a friend flirting with her man. Jenna dished:

“This might be weird but sometimes I like it when people flirt with Henry.”

A clearly shocked Hoda Kotb just sat there in astonishment, while Jenna added:

“I don’t know, I’m just like, ‘Baby girl’s still got it.’ I’m very secure in our relationship, so I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, there you are.’”

Hoda then asked how she handles it if Henry flirts back, and the TV host hilariously responded:

“If it’s a very small amount, I find it attractive. He wouldn’t do it a lot — but we also don’t really go anywhere.”

Ha! Wow…

Hoda, on the other hand, said she “can’t bear” the thought of her partner flirting with someone else. Watch the full clip (below):

Jenna and Henry have been married for 16 years and share daughters Mila, 10, Poppy Louise, 8, and son Hal, 4. So we’re glad they don’t actually stray…

Gotta keep the spark alive somehow, right?!

Thoughts? Do YOU think it’s attractive? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]