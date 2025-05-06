Jenna Ortega Drops The Black Coat To Reveal... YOWZA!!! From Goth To Metal On The Met Gala Carpet!

We don’t know if she’s going for “Superfine”… but Jenna Ortega is definitely super cool!

The Scream star was seen on the way to this year’s Met Gala in an Olivier Rousteing black coat with black sheer gloves cat-eye sunglasses, and her hair down in sculpted waves. What’s under the coat? She wasn’t showing anyone… yet…

This alone was a great look. It’s dark and mysterious, sure. But it’s less channeling Wednesday and more Vampire In Brooklyn to us. Still very goth and extremely cool tho! Take a look at what we mean!

But that was just the amuse-bouche! And the wait for the secret was worth it!

Jenna’s actual Met look was definitely on theme for Superfine: Tailoring Black Fashion — but focusing on the “tailoring” part! Her skin-tight, column gown was not exactly slinky… though it was maybe made from the same material as a Slinky! The entire thing, from sweetheart neckline to high waist to floor length dress, was made from steel measuring tapes! If that seams impossible, just look!

Jenna Ortega’s MAJOR Met Gala look ???? Getty Images pic.twitter.com/JjmDg0IAxT — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2025

She could even move around thanks to the thin gaps between the metal… which also gave onlookers just a teensy peek at her nude body beneath. What. A. Look!

Wow. This is an all-timer, right?? What do YOU think, Perezcious fashionistas?? Does it beat her Thom Browne look from 2023??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]