Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Jenna Ortega Drops The Black Coat To Reveal... YOWZA!!! From Goth To Metal On The Met Gala Carpet!

Jenna Ortega Met Gala Red Carpet 2025

We don’t know if she’s going for “Superfine”… but Jenna Ortega is definitely super cool!

The Scream star was seen on the way to this year’s Met Gala in an Olivier Rousteing black coat with black sheer gloves cat-eye sunglasses, and her hair down in sculpted waves. What’s under the coat? She wasn’t showing anyone… yet…

This alone was a great look. It’s dark and mysterious, sure. But it’s less channeling Wednesday and more Vampire In Brooklyn to us. Still very goth and extremely cool tho! Take a look at what we mean!

But that was just the amuse-bouche! And the wait for the secret was worth it!

Photos: Charli XCX Is Ready To Take Flight In Feathers At The 2025 Met Gala!

Jenna’s actual Met look was definitely on theme for Superfine: Tailoring Black Fashion — but focusing on the “tailoring” part! Her skin-tight, column gown was not exactly slinky… though it was maybe made from the same material as a Slinky! The entire thing, from sweetheart neckline to high waist to floor length dress, was made from steel measuring tapes! If that seams impossible, just look!

She could even move around thanks to the thin gaps between the metal… which also gave onlookers just a teensy peek at her nude body beneath. What. A. Look!

Wow. This is an all-timer, right?? What do YOU think, Perezcious fashionistas?? Does it beat her Thom Browne look from 2023??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 18:30pm PDT

Share This